Short-term debt limit vote teed up for Thursday night

Senators will vote Thursday evening on a temporary debt limit increase that would give the Treasury Department at least a couple of months before it once again bumps up against its legal borrowing cap.

The 7:30 p.m. cloture vote schedule appeared to signal that at least 10 Republicans were prepared to support the procedural step that allows the chamber to move on to a simple majority vote on final passage.

The timing agreement, reached just hours after leaders announced the debt limit deal on the Senate floor, doesn’t entirely exempt Republicans from helping Democrats advance the measure. Many GOP senators were hoping to avoid taking that vote after months of saying they wouldn’t help the Democrats with any debt limit legislation.

The cloture vote will be on the House-passed debt limit suspension bill, with a one-sentence amendment agreed to by Senate leaders to raise the borrowing cap by $480 billion. If at least 10 Republicans vote to invoke cloture, Democrats will likely approve the bill on their own, sending it back to the House for a final vote.

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Richard C. Shelby of Alabama all told reporters they were prepared to vote for cloture. But several of their colleagues remained coy throughout the afternoon.