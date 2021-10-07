Short-term debt limit vote teed up for Thursday night
Measure would buy time for a longer-term fix needed later this year or early in 2022
Senators will vote Thursday evening on a temporary debt limit increase that would give the Treasury Department at least a couple of months before it once again bumps up against its legal borrowing cap.
The 7:30 p.m. cloture vote schedule appeared to signal that at least 10 Republicans were prepared to support the procedural step that allows the chamber to move on to a simple majority vote on final passage.
The timing agreement, reached just hours after leaders announced the debt limit deal on the Senate floor, doesn’t entirely exempt Republicans from helping Democrats advance the measure. Many GOP senators were hoping to avoid taking that vote after months of saying they wouldn’t help the Democrats with any debt limit legislation.
The cloture vote will be on the House-passed debt limit suspension bill, with a one-sentence amendment agreed to by Senate leaders to raise the borrowing cap by $480 billion. If at least 10 Republicans vote to invoke cloture, Democrats will likely approve the bill on their own, sending it back to the House for a final vote.
Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Richard C. Shelby of Alabama all told reporters they were prepared to vote for cloture. But several of their colleagues remained coy throughout the afternoon.
“Still thinking,” said retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, who said his caucus would meet to discuss the upcoming vote.
The $480 billion debt ceiling boost is intended to tide Treasury over until around Dec. 3, which is also the date the current stopgap funding law expires. But senators said Thursday that there would likely be enough wiggle room from incoming tax receipts and other accounting tools to buy additional time, perhaps postponing the next debt limit deadline into early 2022.
The agreement between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell follows months of posturing on the debt limit and multiple warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen that the country could face an economic crisis if Congress didn’t act before Oct. 18.
Democrats added a suspension of the debt limit through Dec. 16, 2022, to a must-pass government funding bill last month, but Republicans in the Senate blocked it on the cloture vote. They also blocked attempts by Schumer to advance the original House-passed bill that would have suspended the debt limit through the same date.
McConnell remains adamant that Democrats must address the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process they are using to advance much of their domestic agenda, including climate change, paid family leave and education initiatives.
The two reached a tentative agreement Wednesday afternoon to move a short-term debt limit bill, although final agreement didn’t come together until Thursday morning, when Schumer announced the “good news” on the floor.
Republicans then had to decide among themselves if they would allow Democrats to move directly to a simple majority passage vote, requiring agreement among all of their members, or set a time agreement to hold a cloture vote that would require at least 10 GOP senators to vote “yes.”
If the Senate passes the bill, it will go back to the House, where Democratic leaders would likely need to bring that chamber back from recess early if they can’t get consent to clear it without a recorded vote.