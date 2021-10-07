Senate report calls for more oversight after Trump’s post-election actions



A Senate Judiciary Committee report released on Thursday recommended that Congress strengthen oversight of White House contacts with the Justice Department, as it aired new details about former President Donald Trump’s actions in the wake of his 2020 election defeat.

That includes legislation to require the Justice Department keep a log of contacts with White House officials, and give the department’s watchdog regular access to that log and a path to notify lawmakers about any “urgent concern.”

Judiciary Chairman Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said the interim report and previously unreleased testimony, at 394 pages, shows just how close the United States came to a constitutional crisis when Trump relentlessly tried to enlist the Justice Department’s help to overturn the election results.

“Donald Trump would have shredded the Constitution to stay in power,” Durbin said in a release announcing the report. “We must never allow this unprecedented abuse of power to happen again.”

The DOJ and the White House have policies for contact with each other on specific law enforcement matters to help ensure that improper political pressure does not influence — or appear to influence — criminal investigations and prosecutions.