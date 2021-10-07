Pentagon civilian vaccine mandate is a massive logistical lift

The Pentagon has begun the monumental task of fully vaccinating hundreds of thousands of civilian employees against the coronavirus with just weeks to meet its self-imposed deadline of Nov. 22. But as of yet, it has no system to verify who's gotten the jab.

There are nearly 770,000 civil servants at the Defense Department, and just 42 percent of them, or just under 319,000, are fully vaccinated, according to the Pentagon’s public data.

But those figures are largely unverified, an amalgamation of self-reported numbers and data supplied by DOD health care providers, if an employee received a shot through one.

Still, the department is plowing ahead. Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced the civilian mandate on Oct. 1, following a directive from President Joe Biden three weeks earlier requiring all federal employees to receive a vaccine.

"Vaccinating DOD civilian employees against COVID-19 will save lives and allow for the defense of our nation. Thank you for your focus on this critical mission," she said in a memorandum announcing the rule.