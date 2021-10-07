Former Haitian envoy says deportations ‘not the answer’

The former U.S. envoy to Haiti, who resigned last month in a scathing letter, told lawmakers Thursday that mass deportations are “not the answer” to a rise in migration from the Caribbean nation, given the extreme poverty and dangerous conditions there.

In a virtual briefing for members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Daniel L. Foote said Haiti “cannot support the people it has there right now,” and that “the last thing” the island nation needs is the return of “desperate people without anything to their names.”

Many of those deportees left Haiti years ago and no longer have family or resources upon their return, he said. He also stressed the grip that gangs have in Port-au-Prince, where he said American officials cannot walk the streets without armed guards.

“Deportation in the short-term is not going to make Haiti more stable. In fact, it’s going to make it worse,” Foote said.

“There’s no safety net. It's just a recipe for human tragedy,” he added.