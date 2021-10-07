Executives’ pre-bankruptcy bonuses stir outrage, little action in Congress

CEOs receiving bonuses as their companies teeter on the brink of bankruptcy have drawn the ire of members of Congress who say the payouts are unfair to shareholders who can wind up with nothing when a company becomes insolvent.

The Government Accountability Office is recommending that Congress consider amending the bankruptcy code to clearly define the extent to which companies can provide bonuses before declaring bankruptcy. In a Sept. 30 report, the GAO found that of some 7,300 companies that declared bankruptcy in 2020, 42 granted executive bonuses shortly before filing. The bonuses, totaling some $165 million, ranged from five months to two days before a bankruptcy filing.

While the pre-bankruptcy bonuses were a minority among 2020 Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, the GAO report raises questions about how many more corporate executives might seek to take advantage of the so-called Key Employee Incentive Plans, or KEIPs, if there is a more severe economic downturn.

“Congress should consider amending the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to clearly subject bonuses debtors pay executives shortly before a bankruptcy filing to bankruptcy court oversight and to specify factors courts should consider to approve such bonuses,” the GAO wrote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., earlier this year took aim at former Genesis Healthcare Inc. CEO George Hager Jr., who was reportedly paid a $5.2 million "retention" bonus before leaving the provider of nursing care services in January, even after more than 2,800 of its residents had died of COVID-19 and despite the fact that he left Genesis in dire financial straits, she said.