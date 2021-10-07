Bipartisan debt limit patch would raise borrowing cap by $480B

Senate leaders reached agreement Thursday on a bipartisan debt limit patch that would increase the Treasury Department’s statutory borrowing cap by $480 billion, or about enough to get to Dec. 3.

The one-sentence text of the measure would line up the debt limit and Dec. 3 government funding deadlines when the continuing resolution lapses, setting up a potential two-tiered “fiscal cliff” later this year.

It was possible incoming tax revenue could give the Treasury more room to stay under the new borrowing cap, however, as December and January are historically strong months for tax receipts.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Treasury would be able to employ "extraordinary measures," such as suspending investments of certain government trust funds, to stay within the borrowing cap beyond December. Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters he believes the $480 billion figure includes room for Treasury to use extraordinary measures.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters his staff "thinks this'll take us into 2022," though he didn't put a firm estimate on it. "It just depends, but I think the important thing is Dec. 3 is not a drop-dead date," he said.