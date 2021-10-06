Two sets of parents, one school shooting: ‘Mass’ shows the hardest part

Fran Kranz’s new movie “Mass” posits that the most radical thing people with intractable differences can do is sit together and talk and listen to each other, for understanding, for empathy and to forge a path forward.

Talk about a story for our time.

The actor drew on two disparate sources for his directorial debut: South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which he’d studied in college, and a spree of mass shootings in America. In particular, the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hit Kranz hard.

“Parkland happened, and I was a new parent. It was the first significant or mass shooting of that scale that happened when I had a child. She was a little over one. So it affected me differently,” Kranz said. Initially, he just wanted to understand that feeling and didn’t see it as a creative venture. “I went on Amazon and ordered a book on Columbine, ordered a book about Aurora, ordered a book on Sandy Hook,” he said, reeling off the shorthand names for some of America’s grimmest tragedies. “I thought, I need to know more about this.”

There lay the beginnings of a story centered around the meeting of two sets of parents: one whose child was killed in a shooting, one whose child did the killing.