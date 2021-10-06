White House moves to restore environment reviews eased by Trump



The White House Council on Environmental Quality is moving to restore several key environmental review requirements that were rolled back by the Trump administration.

The proposed rule CEQ announced Wednesday is likely to encounter resistance from Republican lawmakers who had cheered those Trump-era changes, even as some environmental groups continue pushing regulators to go further and wipe the previous administration’s rewrite off the books entirely.

At issue is the process for federal reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, used to examine proposed highways, pipelines and other major projects. The Trump administration overhauled those rules in what it billed as an attempt to modernize and accelerate that process to deliver important projects faster.

That included striking explicit requirements that regulators consider a project’s indirect and cumulative effects, a move that sparked fears that projects could be approved despite contributing to the overall burden felt by disadvantaged communities long plagued by pollution. The new proposed rule would restore the requirement for agencies to consider indirect and cumulative effects.

“The basic community safeguards we are proposing to restore would help ensure that American infrastructure gets built right the first time, and delivers real benefits — not harms — to people who live nearby,” CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory said in a news release. “Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help reduce conflict and litigation and help clear up some of the uncertainty that the previous administration’s rule caused.”