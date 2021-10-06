Congressional staff and members of Congress are optimistic that an overhaul announced by the Department of Education will make positive changes in a troubled student-loan forgiveness program for public sector employees and members of the military.

“We hope this change will help to alleviate the economic hardship that so many endure as a repercussion of student loans,” said Herline Mathieu, president of the Congressional Black Associates.

Mathieu’s group, which represents Black staffers in the House and Senate, released a statement Wednesday saying the overhaul could benefit people who have dedicated their careers to public service — especially Black Americans.

“When we examine the racial component of the student loan debt crisis it unveils a gross disparity which for far too long has overburdened Black college graduates,” the statement said, pointing to a Brookings study that found Black college graduates typically owe $52,726, nearly double what a white college graduate typically owes.

“This tremendous debt makes it nearly impossible to save money, much less finance homes, leaving thousands of Black Americans financially debilitated, and this ultimately contributes to the existing racial wealth gap,” Mathieu said.