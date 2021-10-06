Manchin’s opioids tax plan faces pushback from lobbying groups

Lobbyists are trying to block a bid by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III to add a tax on prescription opioids to the reconciliation package as one of his requirements for supporting the legislation.

Manchin has long supported policies to bolster addiction treatment and prevention. West Virginia has faced some of the harshest effects of the opioid crisis. Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the 12-month period ending in February 2021 showed drug overdose deaths rose 55.2 percent in the state.

Mingo County, in the state’s southern section, has suffered from some of the highest rates of prescription opioid-related deaths in the country. The House Energy and Commerce Committee found that distributors shipped shockingly high numbers of pills there.

But the idea of taxing prescription pills is drawing criticism from advocacy groups focused on chronic pain and drug supply chain groups. So far, Democratic leaders have not said whether they will accept the proposal for inclusion into the reconciliation package.

Manchin earlier this year introduced a bill that would provide permanent funding for substance use treatment by placing a small fee on prescription opioids. The 1-cent fee on each milligram of active opioid ingredient per dose would be footed by manufacturers, producers or importers, with some discounts or rebates given when prescribed to hospice and cancer patients.