Manchin: Forget about filibuster ‘carve-out’ for debt limit bill

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III on Wednesday ruled out any change to the Senate’s filibuster rules, dealing a blow to Democratic hopes of carving out an exemption to suspend the statutory debt limit with a simple majority vote.

Opposition from Manchin alone would be enough to prevent Democrats in the evenly divided Senate from mustering enough votes to change the filibuster rules, assuming all 50 Republicans oppose the move.

“I've been very, very clear where I stand … on the filibuster,” Manchin told reporters Wednesday. “I don't have to repeat that. I think I've been very clear. Nothing changes.”

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, another centrist Democrat, has also expressed concerns in the past about undermining the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome.

Manchin, whose state voted for Republican President Donald Trump last year by a nearly 40-point margin, called on Senate leaders from both parties to work out a solution to the debt limit crisis.