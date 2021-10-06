Biden pitch meets resistance in Michigan GOP stronghold

HOWELL, Mich. — Hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters lined the streets, held up signs and flags and honked in protest as President Joe Biden traveled to deep-red Livingston County this week.

Biden came to the heavily Republican and mostly rural Howell area to pitch infrastructure and social spending legislation at a union training center, shore up his base and perhaps help potentially vulnerable Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the process.

The workers who train at the International Union of Operating Engineers facility, where Biden spoke Tuesday, would benefit from the spending on road, bridge and dam projects paid for through a bipartisan infrastructure bill moving through Congress.

But outside the union hall and in the nearby downtown area, which boasts a charming downtown lined with boutiques and professional offices, a majestic 19th-century courthouse and a Carnegie library, some Howell residents were a little mystified by Biden’s presence.

“I don’t even really understand why he’s coming all the way to … this little town of Howell,” said Rich Bender, 76, an Air Force veteran and self-described “Republican conservative.”