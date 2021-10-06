Beating up on Manchin and Sinema won’t fix the Biden agenda

On Jan. 23, 1996, President Bill Clinton dramatically changed course. After three years of chasing liberal rainbows like Hillarycare, watching his Democratic Party lose Congress in the historic 1994 election and with his poll numbers underwater, Clinton told the country in his State of the Union address, “The era of big government is over.”

In the week after the speech, his job approval rating jumped 10 points in a Gallup survey, going from 42 percent approve/49 percent disapprove in early January to 52 percent approve/42 percent disapprove. By the end of the year, he would be reelected, winning 70 percent of the Electoral College.

When your political strategy isn’t working, the answer isn’t to dig in and double down but to rethink your strategy and the policies driving it. But our current president and his Democratic Congress don’t seem capable of rethinking much of anything, much less considering the possibility that the extreme liberal agenda they’re pushing doesn’t actually reflect the country they were elected to govern.

Instead, they toy with budget gimmicks to repackage a $3.5 trillion albatross and turn it into a swan they can sell to the American people. Instead of some needed introspection, progressive Democrats have turned on their own, as left-wing activists stalked and harassed the only two Democratic senators willing to stand up to the progressive mob that now seems to control the party agenda. Their crime? They are moderates.

For the past week, we’ve seen Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona roasted as uncaring heretics for daring to suggest that the Build Back Better bill is too expensive, puts the economy at risk and would dramatically change the social fabric of the nation. Leftist kayakers swarmed Manchin’s houseboat to yell their demands as the senator responded with grace and civility. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, activists followed Sinema into a bathroom to bully her and threaten not to support her if she fails to include a “pathway to citizenship” in the reconciliation bill. Apparently, they didn’t understand that the exclusion of immigration reform was the decision of the Senate parliamentarian, not Kyrsten Sinema.