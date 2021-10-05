Shady third-party sellers are running rampant online. It’s time for Congress to step in

The internet marketplace has fundamentally changed the way Americans shop. From back-to-school supplies to Christmas gifts, even medicines to everyday needs like groceries, anyone’s shopping list is only a few clicks away.

The growth of this marketplace has provided many benefits, but it has also revealed how vulnerable consumers are to bad actors who sell fake, stolen or dangerous goods online.

It is well documented that third parties are selling massive amounts of counterfeit, stolen and unsafe consumer products on online marketplaces. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative reported last year that the “rapid growth of e-commerce platforms has helped fuel the growth of counterfeit and pirated goods into a half trillion dollar industry.” Also last year, the Department of Homeland Security stated that such trafficked goods “threaten public health and safety, as well as national security.”

Even Amazon — a company with wealth capable of launching its founder into outer space — is struggling to prevent dangerous and counterfeit products from being sold to its customers. That was underscored recently when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission filed a complaint to compel Amazon to stop selling hazardous products to customers. Products listed in the complaint included carbon monoxide detectors that failed to alarm, kids’ pajamas that could catch fire and hair dryers capable of electrocuting users if dropped in water.

How do these products end up on large online marketplaces like Amazon? Through third-party sellers, many of which are anonymous and based overseas. Consumers often do not even know the identity of the businesses that sell them goods. Unfortunately, online marketplaces like Amazon are going to great lengths to keep it that way.