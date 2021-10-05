Lawmakers agree on need to rein in fintech data sharing

House Financial Services Committee Democrats and Republicans have found initial common ground on the need for stronger protections for consumer financial data used by third-party companies that share the data across bank accounts, payment apps and other services.

Lawmakers at a Financial Technology Task Force hearing on Sept. 21 questioned whether consumers understand the degree of access they hand over to third-party data aggregators and whether stronger protections are needed. The intermediaries make payment apps such as Venmo and other fintech tools possible by sharing a consumer’s banking data with the apps.

Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said she will work closely with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as it works to issue regulations on financial data. However, Congress should act on the issue, she said. The Senate confirmed Rohit Chopra on Sept. 30 to be the new director of the CFPB.

“I think this is something that maybe we should have done a long time ago,” Waters said in an interview after the hearing. “I want our public policy to be a lot tighter than just always turning it over to someone else to interpret and then to implement it. I want us to get more into the details.”

She added that there’s a possibility to work with committee Republicans on legislation to protect consumers’ control over their financial data.