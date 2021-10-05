China-wary lawmakers look to boost U.S. investment in Caribbean

The Caribbean has long been an afterthought for U.S. policymakers, but as China has steadily expanded its investments there, Washington has started to take notice.

After decades of alternating between a hands-off approach and intermittent interventions largely reactive to natural disasters and migration crises, the Biden administration is taking small steps toward more sustained engagements.

Those steps include the March launch of a new White House initiative: the Small and Less Populous Island Economies Initiative, which is aimed at strengthening U.S. economic collaboration with island countries in the Caribbean and elsewhere. Along similar lines, the U.S. Agency for International Development is in the midst of a five-year, $25 million investment plan aimed at diversifying the region’s energy sources and preparing its power grids for future storm shocks.

The Biden administration in August announced the donation of 5.5 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 15 countries that make up the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). USAID is also providing $32 million in humanitarian assistance to Haiti following this summer’s disastrous 7.2 magnitude earthquake and $5 million to help the thousands of people displaced by the recent volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That assistance is characteristic of so much U.S. engagement there: reactive rather than proactive.