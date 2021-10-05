Capitol Police arrest man in suspicious vehicle outside Supreme Court

The Capitol Police removed a man from a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Supreme Court and took him into custody on Tuesday morning, the second day of the high court’s term.

After a loud bang and smoke, officers removed the man from the SUV. The intersection of First Street Northeast and Constitution Avenue Northeast was blocked off by a string of police cruisers.

“One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV. The man is in custody. Everyone is safe,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.

Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell briefs the media on Tuesday on the suspicious vehicle at the Supreme Court and arrest of the driver. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Shortly before officers arrested the man, the department sought to prepare people in the area and indicated that no one was in imminent danger.

“The USCP is preparing to disrupt a Suspicious Vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building. A loud bang may be heard in the area. There is no cause for alarm, and no action needs to be taken by Congressional Staff,” the police said.