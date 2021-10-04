HHS issues final family planning program rule

The Biden administration released a final rule Monday that would reinstate eligibility for federal family planning funds to organizations that provide abortions or abortion referrals.

The move, which would affect groups like Planned Parenthood, comes among a flurry of other action on abortion policy following two congressional hearings last week inspired by a Texas law banning nearly all abortions. The Texas Supreme Court announced Monday that it would not grant an emergency request to block the abortion ban.

The final rule, which will take effect on Nov. 8, would change how Title X, the nation’s federal family planning program, administers grants to states, clinics and other organizations that provide reproductive services. It was proposed in April.

The Trump administration finalized a regulation in 2019 barring Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide or refer for abortions or share a physical space with an abortion provider from receiving federal funds through Title X.

Opponents of the Trump rule have argued that current law already prevents the providers from using federal funding to cover abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.