Biden administration keeps tariffs as Tai lays out China trade strategy

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai sidestepped a question Monday on whether the Biden administration is considering a Section 301 trade enforcement investigation as it seeks to engage China on its industrial policies.

Tai outlined the administration’s China trade strategy in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in which she called for the U.S. to deal with Beijing’s failure to meet commitments under the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement, better known as the phase one agreement, and on areas such as industrial policies not covered by the agreement.

“We continue to have serious concerns with China’s state-centered and nonmarket trade practices that were not addressed in the phase one deal. As we work to enforce the terms of phase one, we will raise these broader policy concerns with Beijing,” Tai told her audience.

William Reinsch, who holds the center’s Scholl Chair in International Business, asked Tai about reports that the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office was considering a trade enforcement investigation under Section 301 of a 1974 trade law.

“It depends,” replied Tai. “Section 301 is a trade enforcement tool. It is a very, very important tool. We will look at all available tools in addressing our concerns and ensuring that we are able to defend the interests of the American economy.”