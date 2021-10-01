White House says 2 million people got COVID-19 boosters this week

About 2 million people received Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots this week and another 1 million people are scheduled for one in the next couple of weeks, the White House announced Friday.

“That’s a very strong start,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said in a virtual briefing with reporters. The robust demand comes despite confusing messages before the rollout and data suggesting two doses of the mRNA vaccines offer durable protection against severe disease for most Americans.

Zients also announced 8,000 onsite clinics will open in the coming weeks focused on booster shots and flu shots, including at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Walgreens and CVS, the federal government’s private partners on the vaccine rollout in long-term care facilities last winter, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Demand has been spurred by thousands of texts, emails and calls from pharmacies and public health departments to eligible people, Zients said. Maryland conducted 250,000 calls.