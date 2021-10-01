Biden headed to Capitol Hill to try to bridge Democratic divide

President Joe Biden will meet Friday afternoon with a deeply divided House Democratic Caucus that's struggling to move forward on a Senate-approved bipartisan infrastructure bill amid a fight over the other piece of his two-pronged economic agenda.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had hoped to put the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would reauthorize surface transportation programs and includes $550 billion in new funding for roads, bridges, broadband and other infrastructure projects, up for a vote by midnight Oct. 1, when a one-year extension lapsed.

But party centrists are still balking at the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package that would raise taxes to pay for expanded safety net and climate programs, which in turn has progressives unwilling to send the "physical" infrastructure bill to Biden's desk.

House Democrats have been waiting for Biden to weigh in on the dispute, although he has been negotiating all week with the two main Senate holdouts on the reconciliation bill, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Pelosi has jumped into those negotiations too, holding one-on-one talks with Manchin and Sinema on Thursday and Friday, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Biden is set meet with House Democrats at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.