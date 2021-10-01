An open letter to House Democrats: Do not forget the people depending on you

Dear Democratic members of the House,

I am writing to you in the midst of debate on the most consequential piece of legislation in over half a century. The Build Back Better bill before you could be a victory for the ages, unleashing yet unseen possibilities for people in every area of American life. Home care is just one fraction of this sweeping bill, but I want to highlight the personal stakes of this particular part of the investment.

As many of you know, I rely on 24-hour home care to survive. Without it, I would need to be in a nursing home, away from my wife and our two young kids. I don’t know if I could tolerate life in an institution, but millions of seniors and disabled people aren’t given any other option. This is unacceptable, especially in the middle of a pandemic in which nearly 136,000 people have already died from COVID-19 in nursing homes. Mothers, brothers, fathers, sisters, parents, siblings, friends, cousins, neighbors, dead because we have not invested in the care they need to live.

We are not, frankly, investing in any of the basic resources people in our country need to thrive, from health care to child care to housing. People, families and communities are suffering as a result, left to fend for themselves, closed off from their full potential. But it doesn’t need to be this way. You all have the opportunity to set us on a different path. That’s why we must not let this moment pass us by, and we must not let history repeat itself.

More than a decade ago, years before I was diagnosed with ALS, I was in my early 20s and looking forward to the transformative possibilities under Democratic control of the federal government. But you all remember very well what happened next, indeed many of you were there. Despite a popular president and Democratic majorities in both chambers, our agenda went almost nowhere. We didn’t win labor law reform, immigration reform or a climate change bill. We didn’t even win a public health care option. The promise of the Obama presidency went unfulfilled as 2009 quickly became 2010, and then 2010 quickly became 2016.