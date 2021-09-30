Senate confirms Chopra to head Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Senate voted 50-48 on Thursday to confirm Rohit Chopra to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, bringing to an end a drawn-out effort to put a new director at the agency Congress established in the wake of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The confirmation marks a return to the agency for Chopra, who oversaw the CFPB’s student loan work first as assistant director and later as the first student loan ombudsman from 2010 to 2015. It brings Chopra’s stint as a member of the Federal Trade Commission to an end.

Democrats and consumer advocates cheered Chopra’s confirmation, laying out an agenda for the CFPB that includes improving the servicing of student loans and the accuracy of credit reports and a crackdown on high-cost online lenders.

In a floor speech that touched on stagnant wages; rising health care, child care and education costs; and “Made in the USA” labels, Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Chopra would be a voice for the forgotten in Washington.

“It's not surprising that most people don't believe there's anyone on their side fighting for them in the federal government, but we know that's not true,” Brown said. “That's why Rohit Chopra will prove them wrong. He’ll fight for all those that feel like they've been left on their own."