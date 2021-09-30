Rubio, Republicans step up attacks on corporate embrace of ESG

As the Securities and Exchange Commission works on rules for mandatory environmental, social and governance disclosures, Republican lawmakers are ramping up attacks on corporations that publicly embrace such issues.

The GOP opposition to more corporate ESG reporting doesn’t have much chance of success in a Democratic Congress, but some experts say their efforts underscore the high stakes in the battle for regulations and offer a preview of Republicans’ long game ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., announced a bill that would empower major shareholders to sue corporations and their executives if business strategies deviate from the fiduciary duty to maximize returns for investors.

The draft legislation, dubbed the “Mind Your Own Business Act” by Rubio, would require large public companies to give shareholders with significant holdings “certain privileges” to challenge management in court when business decisions deviate from those purely in shareholders’ best interest, the lawmaker said in a statement.

Rubio’s bill would target business moves that respond to state laws on social issues, such as the Texas abortion ban; boycott certain groups of people or industries; or rely on nonfinancial reasoning. It would increase executives’ personal liability to shareholders for breaches of fiduciary duty, and company executives would be unable to justify their actions with “common defenses used to defend exercises of business judgment,” such as maintaining the firm’s public image.