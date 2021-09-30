Retiring GOP senators steer clear of primaries — for now

A handful of open Senate seats have drawn a crowd of Republicans vying to replace outgoing GOP senators. Those senators are mostly staying neutral in the primaries — at least for now.

Alabama’s Richard C. Shelby is so far the only retiring senator to take sides in a primary, backing his former chief of staff, Katie Britt. While others weigh picking a favorite, the primary fields have continued to grow. In some races, vocal backers of Donald Trump are battling each other to succeed senators who have openly criticized the former president or have built reputations as legislative deal-makers.

Two of the retiring senators, Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, voted to convict Trump after his impeachment on charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Burr said last week that he has no plans to endorse a primary candidate in North Carolina, noting that he has not traditionally done so.

Burr has spoken positively about former Gov. Pat McCrory, who is seeking the GOP nomination against Rep. Ted Budd, whom Trump has endorsed, and former Rep. Mark Walker.

“I think my quote was ‘He’s the only candidate, looking at polls, that can win a general election,’” Burr said of his remarks to Politico in June. Asked last week if that amounted to an endorsement, Burr said, “No.”