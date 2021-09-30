Pressure builds to address climate-induced migration

When Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, D-N.Y., witnessed the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, she noticed a connection between two of the thorniest issues facing lawmakers.

A Puerto Rican native, Velázquez was struck by the move north of large numbers of Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of the devastating 2017 storm, and she told Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a trip to Central America that it was time to look at how climate change was affecting migration.

“We need to accept that climate change is not some distant probability or possibility,” she said in an interview. “It is part of our current reality.”

Migration experts say the Earth’s changing climate has exacerbated movement from parts of the world hit hardest by severe weather and warming temperatures, a trend that’s only going to worsen in the coming years.

Often tied to other structural problems, such as poverty and political instability, climate change plays into migration in a variety of ways. Its impacts can be seen, in part, in the historically high number of Central American migrants who traveled to the U.S. border this year and even the influx of recent arrivals from Haiti.