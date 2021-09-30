This police officer defended the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he paints to remember

The most liked watercolor on Winston Pingeon’s Instagram account is a rare self-portrait. He stands in the middle of New Jersey Avenue at night, the United States Capitol Dome lit brilliantly directly behind him, the nation’s flag waving just over his right shoulder. The artist is clad in all black as he holds the tools of his trade — a nightstick and helmet — by his sides and confronts the viewer with pained blue eyes.

“Self Portrait II” depicts Pfc. Pingeon, United States Capitol Police, late on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, hours after a horde of self-described patriots stormed the Capitol he swore to protect. Pingeon spent most of that day on the West Front of the building, getting punched in the face. “I was knocked back and beaten and kicked by the crowd. And then, when I was inside the building, I was pepper sprayed,” he told CQ Roll Call. “It basically was hand-to-hand combat for almost four hours.”

In some regards, Pingeon is like any other Capitol Police officer. He always wanted to be a cop — he liked the idea of helping people and didn’t like the idea of sitting behind a desk all day — went to college in D.C., interned for various law enforcement agencies, and picked the Capitol Police because of its mix of training opportunities and good benefits. Like most of his peers, he’s still angry about the 6th, still in disbelief that it happened, struggling to find the words to describe what it was like or how it feels to guard some members of Congress who now downplay the day’s violence.

“It was hard to even comprehend or fathom what was happening, even in that moment, even as it’s striking me in the face, literally — it’s just not something that I think myself or fellow officers would have ever imagined would have actually taken place,” Pingeon said.

“It was just a devastating day for me, for the Capitol Police and for our country,” he added. “It’s just sad that it happened and that some people have forgotten about it already … or want to.”