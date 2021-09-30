Pelosi confident about ‘winning’ infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated Thursday she planned to have the House vote on a Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill before surface transportation programs expire at the end of the day, projecting confidence she could pass it despite significant progressive opposition.

"I'm only envisioning taking it up and winning it," the California Democrat told reporters at her weekly news conference.

Pelosi’s No. 2, House Majority Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., struck a less optimistic tone, telling reporters he was not confident the infrastructure bill could pass Thursday.

Asked if there was talk of bringing a bill to the floor that will fall short, Hoyer said, “Sure, there’s a lot of talk about that — by everybody.”

Pelosi has previously said she would never bring a bill to the floor if she didn’t have the votes to pass it. But she acknowledged Thursday she has more work to do before she can secure a win on the infrastructure bill.