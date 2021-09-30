House delays infrastructure vote as last-minute talks hit wall

Speaker Nancy Pelosi abandoned a planned Thursday House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill after days of last-minute negotiations with holdout senators on the other piece of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda needed more time.

"There'll be a vote today," Pelosi said as she left the Capitol shortly after midnight, referring to Friday.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer sent a floor schedule update to members shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday saying the chamber would not vote that night. But he said the House is expected to complete consideration of the infrastructure bill Friday.

“The House will remain in recess subject to the call of the Chair during this same legislative day of September 30, and will reconvene no earlier than 9:30 a.m. tomorrow morning,” Hoyer announced.

It was not immediately clear whether the deal needed to secure the votes on the infrastructure bill would come together Friday. But House leaders tried late into the night Thursday to meet a midnight deadline to avoid expiration of the law authorizing federal spending on surface transportation programs. The bipartisan bill would provide a five-year reauthorization of existing programs plus $550 billion in new spending.