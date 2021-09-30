Eschewing Zoom, Don Young AWOL for 19 months of markups

When the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee marked up its budget reconciliation measure earlier this month, the longest-serving member of the panel wasn’t there.

Alaska Republican Don Young also wasn’t there during the June 9 and 10 committee markup of a $767 billion bill paying for surface transportation programs.

And he didn’t vote on the surface transportation bill that the committee voted on in 2020, even though the markups were hybrid, meaning he had the option of voting in person or remotely.

In all three cases, he was the lone committee member not to vote on a single amendment on any of those bills, which were considered some of the more momentous pieces of legislation tackled by the committee this Congress.

These days, it’s more typical for the 88-year-old lawmaker to be absent at markups than not. While Young has been physically present for floor votes, weighing in on most of the bills to reach the floor in July during the busy run-up to recess, he’s skipped markups for bills in Transportation and Infrastructure throughout 2020 and 2021, according to CQ committee vote data.