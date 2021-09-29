Puerto Rico’s push for more federal Medicaid funding and its success in vaccinating residents were among the topics its governor discussed in a recent interview with CQ Roll Call.

Unlike states, Puerto Rico receives capped Medicaid funding and is reimbursed at 76 percent of the health care program’s costs for the island territory’s residents. The continuing resolution would keep that rate, but without government action it would fall to 55 percent. A state in a similar situation would receive 83 cents on each dollar spent.

Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, a Democrat and former resident commissioner of Puerto Rico in the House, said 76 percent is a “reasonable rate” but a short-term fix. He said he also plans to continue to lobby for long-term equal treatment.

“As a matter of federal policy, mistreating American citizens in Puerto Rico, it doesn’t make any sense. You are basically encouraging them to hop on a plane and move to the states to get better health care,” he said.

Pierluisi said Medicaid in Puerto Rico isn’t comparable to Medicaid programs in the states. The territory covers individuals up to 85 percent of the federal poverty level, he said, compared with 138 percent of the federal poverty level in a state that has expanded Medicaid. About 44 percent of Puerto Rican residents qualify for Medicaid.