Waters’ decades of housing work hangs in the balance in reconciliation cliffhanger

House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters will have something to celebrate if Democrats can enact their $3.5 trillion reconciliation package: an unprecedented infusion of public money into housing and the culmination of decades of her work.

Waters’ committee this month advanced $327 billion in recommendations on housing provisions for the package. The bill still faces a precarious path as moderate Democrats publicly cast doubt on the topline spending number.

The California Democrat said she’s always been interested in housing, calling herself a “real looky-loo” when it comes to real estate. Waters attributes the early interest to frequent moves throughout her childhood to accommodate a growing family − she’s the fifth of 13 children.

“One of the things that was interesting to me was the various kinds of houses we lived in, in St. Louis,” Waters said in an interview. “I think housing is important. I think it makes a difference in the way that children think about themselves and think about their value.”

There was the three-bedroom shotgun house her mother built without electricity or an indoor toilet; there was the rented stately, but faded house with a basement and wooden pocket doors; and the house where she had her own room.