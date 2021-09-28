Trump and the pursuit of complete and total control

OPINION — Former president Donald Trump didn’t win a second term in 2020, but he appears to have learned some lessons that would make him a more “effective” — and dangerous — president if he runs for and wins a second term in 2024.

Trump clearly regrets initially surrounding himself with people like Defense Secretary James Mattis, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and even Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

He found that too many of those Cabinet secretaries and senior officials were unwilling to jump at his command. Often, they ignored his instructions, hoping that he would forget what he ordered or simply change his mind.

Later in his term, Trump became more comfortable surrounding himself with “yes men” and ideologues who, like Trump, regarded limits on his authority as annoying technicalities to be ignored. Who cared about congressional Democrats’ subpoenas? So what if he didn’t fill vacant cabinet slots and instead appointed “acting” secretaries who would do his bidding?

Trump also learned that it’s good to have friends in Congress — and not only because their fawning behavior played into his narcissism.