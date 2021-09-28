Take Five: Frank Mrvan

Freshman Frank J. Mrvan is new to Congress, but not to politics. His father — also Frank Mrvan — has represented Northwest Indiana as a Democrat in the state Senate for decades. The younger Mrvan credited his father’s career longevity to staying connected and accessible to constituents, something he knows is “easier said than done.”

Chatting in his office back in July, we spoke about Polish Christmas traditions, Jim Nabors’ singing, and the burden of growing up with funny-sounding Slovakian last names.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: I have to preface this by saying I also have a Slovakian background and a last name people have butchered and made fun of my entire life. So I’m asking you, how often do people refer to you as Mr. Van?

A: Frequently. Throughout the whole campaign, there was Mr. Van — but the most important thing is they remember it, right? Being in local politics for many years, I never had that, I was always called Mrvan, correctly. But as soon as we expanded our scope, it did become Mr. Van. It gives you an opportunity to explain that your grandparents immigrated from Eastern Europe. I always say we were too poor for the vowel. I got that from my father.