SEC seen having clear case against Coinbase’s lending program

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s move to prevent a cryptocurrency exchange from skirting its rules represents a new line in the regulatory sand, according to experts.

Academics who study digital assets and securities laws reacted after Coinbase Inc. revealed this month that the agency threatened to sue the company over its plan to offer interest on crypto assets backed by U.S. dollars, called USD stablecoins. It ended up withdrawing the plan on Sept. 17.

Coinbase’s program, called Lend, would have allowed users who deposit the stablecoins to earn a 4 percent annual yield for lending them to others. This amount is eight times the national average for high-yield savings accounts, Coinbase said.

CEO Brian Armstrong said the company tried working with the SEC. “They responded by telling us this lend feature is a security. Ok – seems strange, how can lending be a security,” Armstrong said Sept. 7 on Twitter.

Legal experts say the agency was rightly calling for disclosure that’s traditionally provided to investors for such programs. The other digital asset companies that offer similar services should take heed, they say.