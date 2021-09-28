Pentagon told Biden not to withdraw from Afghanistan

Pentagon leaders faced a gantlet of congressional frustration Tuesday as they tried to distribute blame for the chaotic end to America’s longest war during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said they believed the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last month was a mistake, and said they'd recommended keeping at least 2,500 troops there to both President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

It was the military leaders' view that “the withdrawal of those forces would inevitably lead to the collapse of those Afghan forces” and the Afghan government, McKenzie explained.

On Nov. 11, 2020, two days after he fired then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump ordered a complete withdrawal by Jan. 15, Milley said. After pushback from military leaders, Trump rescinded it, but ordered a reduction to 2,500 troops.

Biden ordered a complete withdrawal in April, setting a target date of Sept. 11. The Pentagon pushed back again, but Biden overruled it and moved up the withdrawal to the end of August.