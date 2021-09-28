Federal courts boost request for judicial reinforcements

Federal court officials for decades have asked Congress to add judges to overworked district courts that are most used by the public — and now they say a Supreme Court decision from 2020 has created a need for even more.

Congress hasn’t approved reinforcements to the nation’s lower courts in a comprehensive way since 1990. There are signs of traction for an effort to change that this year, with bipartisan legislation introduced in the House and Senate that would create 77 new district court judgeships based on a report from the U.S. Judicial Conference on where help is most needed.

On Tuesday, the Judicial Conference announced it has now recommended that Congress add another five judges on top of that for Oklahoma, where the number of criminal cases skyrocketed in the year after the Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

In that ruling, the justices found that prosecutions of Native Americans in the eastern part of the state should be handled by federal instead of state courts. That caused the number of criminal cases to increase from 76 per judge to 277 as of June in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and from 70 to 208 per judge in the Northern District of Oklahoma, the Judicial Conference said.

The idea of adding judges to the district courts generally has bipartisan backing. Problems are mounting in the district courts, where the public interacts most with the federal legal system through civil lawsuits, criminal charges, jury service and more.