Experts to senators: Free Britney … and other people in toxic conservatorships

Britney Spears didn’t testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, but her high-profile conservatorship came up a lot during a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing.

“Spears’ story is not a singular or isolated incident,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution. “The only thing that’s unusual about Britney Spears’ story is that people are paying attention.”

Senators seized the moment to stage a larger discussion of conservatorships, choosing a week when interest is running high as Spears prepares for her next day in court Wednesday amid public calls to “Free Britney.”

Titled “Toxic Conservatorships” in an apparent nod to one of the pop star’s catchy singles, the hearing delved into potential problems with the court-determined arrangements, which are most common among older people and people with disabilities. When a person is found to have diminished decision-making capacity, their rights can be put into the hands of a conservator or guardian. Spears’ case, which has been the focus of documentarians and internet sleuths looking for subliminal pleas on her Instagram page, has put a spotlight on what can go wrong.

“It is the most restrictive form of oversight a court can place on an individual outside of the criminal context, sometimes referred to as the civil death penalty,” said David Slayton, vice president of court consulting services at the National Center for State Courts in Bellevue, Texas.