COVID-19 vaccine data show low risk from third shot as cases decline

The Biden administration’s COVID-19 booster shot campaign is off to a promising start, with about 1 million Americans signed up to receive a third Pfizer dose at pharmacies in the coming weeks, and adverse reactions to booster shots are rare, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Tuesday.

This week, virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased nationwide. Biden administration officials said the vaccine race equity gap is closing as white, Black and Hispanic people now have similar inoculation rates. Roughly 75 percent of the currently eligible U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, according to the CDC.

More than 400,000 Americans received booster shots at pharmacies over the weekend, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday during a COVID-19 briefing by administration officials. The Biden administration rolled out its COVID-19 booster shot campaign on Friday, providing the shots to elderly and high-risk adults.

The risk of adverse reactions following a third dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is low. Among the 22,000 individuals studied in a recent CDC review of booster shots, “no unexpected patterns of adverse reactions were observed,” the agency said.

Immunocompromised individuals who received Pfizer or Moderna mRNA booster shots this year reported side effects similar to those after the second vaccine dose, according to the CDC data released Tuesday. The most common side effects the agency tracked include arm discomfort after the shot, muscle fatigue and headaches. The report focused on the more common, less serious side effects and did not highlight rates of rare but serious side effects such as anaphylaxis.