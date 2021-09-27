Texas releases draft map amid redistricting rush among states

Texas lawmakers unveiled a draft of their much-anticipated congressional map Monday, as legislatures across the country continue to finalize the landscape for the 2022 midterm elections.

Texas, the only state to gain two seats this reapportionment cycle, would add seats in the Houston and Austin areas. The Republican-controlled legislature could be one of the first to finalize its map in its special session in the next few weeks. The state’s current House delegation comprises 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

Michael Li, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, said that under the draft map, Republicans were not as aggressive as they could have been, but it would likely take several competitive seats off the table for Democrats. He pointed out that the map did not create more “minority opportunity” districts in places that experienced substantial growth over the decade.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area could easily support three, and some would even argue four, opportunity districts, but they set Latino voters back quite a bit when they aggressively redrew these lines,” Li said.

A congressional campaign aide for a Texas Democrat expressed surprise the new seats didn’t reach areas of north Texas that grew substantially over the decade. The aide said the map “is really about incumbent protection from what I can tell.”