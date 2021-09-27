Parsing the drama in the Senate over Biden’s nominations

The Senate started to make a dent in the backlog of President Joe Biden’s executive branch nominees Thursday, but the blanket GOP objections to even routine nominees at agencies like the State Department have left Democrats with difficult questions about prioritization.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has the tools at his disposal to overcome Republican delaying tactics, but Thursday night offered a reminder of why the Senate does so much of its routine business by unanimous consent: to do otherwise is painful and complicated.

With Biden having formally nominated more than 450 people for roles requiring the Senate’s advice and consent and only seeing about 150 confirmed as of Sept. 20, the only way forward for Democrats may be longer days and weeks, since the Republican roadblocks show no signs of going way.

Senators were expected Thursday to hold roll call votes to confirm eight of Biden’s nominees: a federal district judge in Washington, followed by a sequence of debate-limiting cloture votes and up to two hours of debate prior to confirmation of seven executive branch positions.

When the Senate departed, only two of the seven were actually confirmed: Sarah Bianchi to be a deputy U.S. trade representative and Daniel J. Kritenbrink to be the assistant secretary of State overseeing East Asian and Pacific Affairs.