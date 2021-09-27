Lawmakers scramble for Plan B on stopgap funds, debt ceiling

Congress moved closer to a partial government shutdown Monday after Senate Republicans blocked a temporary spending bill over their opposition to a debt limit suspension Democrats attached.

The cloture vote on the motion to proceed to the underlying bill was 48-50, falling short of the 60 votes needed to bring the measure up for debate. Without a presidential signature by Friday, federal agencies will have to start shutting down all but their most critical functions to protect life and property, with hundreds of thousands of employees furloughed or working without pay.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer vowed to bring a spending bill back to the floor later this week, saying that GOP opposition to the package Monday was “one of the most reckless, one of the most irresponsible votes” he’d seen in the Senate.

“Keeping the government open and preventing a default is vital to our country’s future. And we’ll be taking further action to prevent this from happening this week,” Schumer said. He switched his vote to "no" on the motion, a procedural tactic that allows Democrats to try to proceed to the bill again.

The stalemate leaves the debt ceiling, which the Treasury Department and several independent forecasts say needs to be lifted within weeks, in limbo for the time being. The continuing resolution would suspend the debt limit through the midterm elections until Dec. 16, 2022, which the Bipartisan Policy Center says would result in a $2.4 trillion debt increase under current law.