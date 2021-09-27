Defense policy bill aims to reduce training accidents

The defense policy bill the House passed last week would make sweeping changes to how the Defense Department handles vehicle safety.

Included in the mammoth, $768 billion fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act are four provisions and one amendment that would direct the Pentagon to implement changes recommended by Congress, create a DOD-wide safety council and change the way the department handles vehicle accident investigations.

The NDAA language is at least in part the result of years of lobbying by the families of servicemembers killed during training.

“I think this is major progress, but there is more to do,” said Michael McDowell, the father of Marine Lt. Conor McDowell, who was killed in May 2019 when, during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in California, his light armored vehicle rolled off a cliff into a crevice that was hidden by tall weeds. He died instantly.

“The reforms are significant, and we’re two-thirds of the way to reducing death tolls and horrific injuries, but the next priority is to address the lack of leadership in terms of flag officers accepting responsibility on safety, which is part of their job, and being held accountable,” McDowell said.