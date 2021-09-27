Budget reconciliation bill should not ignore community clinics

Health is wealth. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the truth of these words, devastating the physical well-being of millions of Americans and crippling our economy.

As individuals, good health allows us to live, work and contribute to our communities. As a nation, our people’s health is critical to maintaining a dynamic and stable economy. That is why we must invest in health care for our national survival and success.

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans rely on community health centers, also known as community clinics, for their primary care needs. These clinics provide quality, comprehensive care to medically underserved communities impacted by poverty and systemic racism — the very same communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

Community clinics serve more than 28 million patients nationwide each year, and 91 percent are low income. In California’s 44th District, situated between the Port of Los Angeles and the Watts Towers in Los Angeles County, almost a quarter of community health center patients have no health insurance, while 73 percent are covered by the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal.

Health centers are a lifeline in our communities. They serve all people who walk through their doors, regardless of ability to pay, insurance or immigration status — and the patient population is growing. Over the next five years, the number of community clinic patients is projected to hit 40 million across the country.