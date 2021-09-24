Without congressional action, states start drawing new maps

Oregon’s state House meets this weekend to potentially finalize boundaries on a new congressional map, putting pressure on Senate Democrats clinging to high hopes of passing federal election and redistricting legislation.

The Beaver State’s new map could be the first of the redistricting cycle so far, and may be quickly followed by a deluge of maps in other states. Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska and New York are currently working their way through draft congressional maps.

According to David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, “the clock is already running,” leaving little time for the Senate to pass any kind of election overhaul legislation that would address the redistricting process.

“We’ve already had some states draw their maps, we’ve got filing deadlines coming up in a few months. Unless they could do this in the next few weeks, it is going to be too late. You can't fundamentally change processes that have already been underway for some time in the middle of the game,” Canon said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., earlier this week said he plans to hold a vote on the latest attempt at reforming election law "soon." But the bill still faces united Republican opposition in the evenly split chamber.