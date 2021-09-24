US clears encampment of Haitian migrants in Texas

There are no more migrants crowded under the Del Rio bridge in south Texas, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday, days after viral images of Border Patrol agents using reins against Haitian asylum-seekers drew widespread condemnation.

“As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio international bridge,” Mayorkas said, referring to the Texas border crossing that has seen what he described as an unprecedented level of migration in recent weeks.

Nearly 30,000 migrants have been encountered at the Del Rio sector along the border since Sept. 9, with the highest number of people held at one time reaching roughly 15,000, Mayorkas told reporters during a White House briefing.

Most of the arriving migrants were originally from Haiti, the Caribbean nation that recently suffered a series of natural disasters as well as political upheaval following the assassination of the Haitian president.

“It is unprecedented for us to see that number of people arrive at one discrete point in the border in such a compacted period of time. That is unprecedented,” Mayorkas said.