Pentagon leaders to face congressional gauntlet

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley are gearing up for a grilling next week, as the Pentagon leaders prepare to testify before Congress.

Representatives and senators are planning to question them about last month’s bloody exit from Afghanistan and a new book that says Milley called China to calm tensions surrounding the 2020 election.

Republicans and many Democrats have criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, while the parties have split on Milley’s reported call to China, in which Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa wrote that Milley told Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng that the United States did not intend to attack.

A number of Republicans, including Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, have said they believe Milley’s calls were “treasonous” if the book is accurate. Rubio has called on him to resign. But Biden responded that he remains confident in the general, who has also told reporters his calls went according to protocol.

U.S. Central Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, who oversaw U.S. forces in Afghanistan, will join them when they appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and the House Armed Services Committee Wednesday.