House votes on infrastructure, reconciliation hang in the balance

House leaders said Friday they'll try to pass both major pieces of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda in their chamber next week in a high-stakes test of Democratic Party unity and resolve. But they aren't making firm promises on timing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would consider a bipartisan infrastructure package on Monday, though she left the door open to postponing a final vote on the measure. "We will have a vote when we have the votes," she said.

Asked about a floor vote next week on the still-evolving $3.5 trillion package of new spending and tax breaks for clean energy, child care, health insurance, affordable housing and more, Pelosi hedged. "That's the plan," she said. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, told reporters he planned to announce the reconciliation bill as a "possibility" for next week's floor schedule."

A little later on her way out of the Capitol, Pelosi gave a more mysterious answer. "Have a little patience,” she told reporters. “Follow it, see it unfold. It's very interesting. We're very encouraged.”

To set the table for potential movement on the larger reconciliation package next week, the House Budget Committee is scheduled to mark up the 2,465-page measure on Saturday. The panel's role is procedural, and it can't make any substantive changes to the bill, nor are any amendments allowed.