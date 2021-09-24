Disparities in clinical trials threaten African American lives

As we mark World Cancer Research Day on Friday, the issue of unequal representation in clinical trials and cancer research initiatives remains a persistent problem in the United States.

The sad truth is that, across most cancers, Black Americans have the highest death and shortest survival rates of any racial or ethnic group. To correct course, the health care community must take steps to increase representation of minority groups in clinical trials and help them take better advantage of life-saving technology and therapies.

Disparities in clinical trials have been a concern for decades, but it’s generated more attention as the field of precision medicine has taken off. As targeted therapies become a reality — and as dozens of personalized medicines on the market help patients live longer lives — we must do more to consider differences between people of varying races, ethnicities and gender.

Certainly, some genetic mutations are more common among different demographic populations. For example, Black women in the U.S. are three times as likely as women of other ethnic or racial backgrounds to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancers, for which there still isn’t effective treatment. Underscreening is also responsible for higher cancer diagnoses and deaths among African Americans.

Still, a major contributor to this outcome disparity is the underrepresentation of African Americans in oncology clinical trials. Research shows that Black Americans, who make up roughly 14 percent of the U.S. population, account for only 3.1 percent of participants in clinical trials for cancer drugs — meaning Black enrollees are represented at only 22 percent of the expected level.