Democrats pressure Biden to welcome Afghan refugees

A group of 16 Democratic lawmakers, led by Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, wants President Joe Biden to create an Afghan Refugee Resettlement Advisory Council that would enlist Afghans already in the United States in assisting federal agencies in resettling their compatriots.

In a letter sent to the White House Friday, the lawmakers said that the evacuation of Afghans to the United States was just the first step toward ensuring that the refugees, some of whom worked with the U.S. military during two decades of war in Afghanistan, are assimilated into American society.

“We want to show that Afghans and experts who were on the ground during the withdrawal — not just in Afghanistan but also in the U.S. — have a seat at the table when these Afghans are resettled here,” Gallego, a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Iraq, said.

Some 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted to the U.S. following the collapse of the Afghanistan government and the chaotic American withdrawal from Kabul last month that left behind U.S. citizens and Afghan allies and exposed U.S. servicemembers and Afghans to a terrorist bombing that killed 13 Americans and scores of Afghans.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have already arrived in the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on Sept. 3.